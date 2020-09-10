Endeavour Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Receives $42.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

EDVMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS EDVMF traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $27.48. 10,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,505. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $29.41.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

