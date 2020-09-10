Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Shares Up 0.3%

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. 1,845,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 4,523,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enservco in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enservco stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 465,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of Enservco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

