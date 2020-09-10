Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI)’s stock price rose 9.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $12.76. Approximately 298,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 134,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVSI. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Envision Solar International in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Envision Solar International in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Envision Solar International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.34 million, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.10.

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Envision Solar International had a negative return on equity of 66.50% and a negative net margin of 74.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Envision Solar International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Envision Solar International in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envision Solar International in the first quarter worth $762,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envision Solar International, Inc, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

