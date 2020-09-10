EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.78% of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXQ. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,406,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 22,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF alerts:

PXQ traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $67.03. 116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,318. Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.83.

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.