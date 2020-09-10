EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,712.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 119,559 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 95,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 57,770 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 43,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.24. 36,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,841. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.66. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $82.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Evercore ISI began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

