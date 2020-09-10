EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $3.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $308.55. The stock had a trading volume of 64,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,311. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $324.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

