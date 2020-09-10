EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,055,000 after buying an additional 27,967 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,086.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.47. 96,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,265. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $85.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.27.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

