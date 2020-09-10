EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $785,000 Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 64,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,414,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 54,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 77,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KMB traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,080. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.15 and a 200 day moving average of $141.67. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.10.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

