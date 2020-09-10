EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $993,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,407,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,524,000 after acquiring an additional 112,360 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.04. 7,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,412. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day moving average is $82.35. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

