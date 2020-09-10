EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,647,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,234 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 53.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,842,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,761,000 after buying an additional 984,185 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,975,000 after buying an additional 892,983 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,731,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,762,000 after buying an additional 804,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,232,000 after buying an additional 718,882 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.66. 131,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 107.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.37. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

