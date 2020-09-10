EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 27.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,047,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,880,000 after buying an additional 483,003 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.5% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 43,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,111,133,000 after buying an additional 21,974,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.23. 212,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,963,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $159.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day moving average is $89.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

