EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IGV traded up $8.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $304.78. 1,124,683 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.20. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.