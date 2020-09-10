EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 91.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 259,728 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,097.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.63. 152,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526,685. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other news, Director Nido R. Qubein bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,043.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

