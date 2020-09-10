EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,108,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,416,005,000 after buying an additional 32,751,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,055,000 after buying an additional 13,794,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095,867 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $236,603.16. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $4,680,594.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 384,628 shares of company stock valued at $28,137,436. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.81. 31,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,806. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 72.70, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.74. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

