EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 93,139.0% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,714,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,673,791 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,258,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,634,000. Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 129.1% in the second quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 490,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after buying an additional 276,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 372,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,210,000 after purchasing an additional 44,739 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.81. 1,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,985. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average of $48.40.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

