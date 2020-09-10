EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Southern by 462.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 87,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 684.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 279,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,473,000 after buying an additional 243,525 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Southern by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 465,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,119,000 after buying an additional 293,520 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 117,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.34.

Shares of SO traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.98. The stock had a trading volume of 277,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.