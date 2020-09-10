EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 20,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $7,433,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 48.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,185,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Shares of MDY traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $343.42. 111,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,548. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.93. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

