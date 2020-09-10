EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,637 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $271.76. 413,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,557,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.51. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $161.68 and a 52-week high of $299.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Argus upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.99.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

