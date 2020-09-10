EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,248 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 862,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,190,000 after acquiring an additional 46,375 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

IJK stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,529. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $145.46 and a 12 month high of $251.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.50 and its 200-day moving average is $216.12.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

