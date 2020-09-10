EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,732 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 69.7% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DWAS traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.36. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,590. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $61.34.

