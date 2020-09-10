EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,202 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 35.7% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 141.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,724 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,583 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Nike by 363.7% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 989,109 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $96,982,000 after purchasing an additional 775,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $2,531,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $5,550,209.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,356 shares of company stock valued at $14,962,435 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Nike from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Nike from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.16.

NKE traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.58. The company had a trading volume of 174,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.25. The company has a market cap of $175.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $117.41.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

