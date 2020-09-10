EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,346,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,584,000. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 545.3% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 77,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 65,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,392 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,930. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.89.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

