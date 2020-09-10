EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45,080.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,953,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 29,886,767 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,992,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6,454.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,815,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,270 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,386,000 after buying an additional 1,522,760 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,178,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,938,000 after acquiring an additional 867,441 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 39,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,194. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $28.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.06.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

