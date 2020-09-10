Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.91. 8,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $29.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

