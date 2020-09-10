Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Shares Gap Down to $1.00

Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.00, but opened at $0.91. Ever-Glory International Group shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ever-Glory International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Ever-Glory International Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.17.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%.

About Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.