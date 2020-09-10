Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.53. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,809. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $6.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolution Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

