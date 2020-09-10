Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Trading Up 7.8%

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN)’s share price was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.71. Approximately 172,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 325,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXTN shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Exterran in a report on Friday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exterran from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Johnson Rice restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exterran in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Get Exterran alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a market cap of $156.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.44. Exterran had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $171.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Exterran Corp will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Exterran by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 121,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exterran by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Exterran by 1,108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 297,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 273,155 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,302,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Exterran by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 55,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran (NYSE:EXTN)

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.