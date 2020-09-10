Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will report earnings of $1.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42. Facebook reported earnings per share of $2.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.32 to $11.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.42.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.50 on Friday, reaching $269.22. 964,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,678,008. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $772.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.70.

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,437 shares of company stock worth $8,969,928. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Facebook by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,662,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $277,363,000 after buying an additional 94,034 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

