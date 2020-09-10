Fairholme Capital Management LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Fairholme Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz accounts for approximately 2.4% of Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $14,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 28.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.1% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.41. The stock had a trading volume of 414,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,070. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of -212.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.