Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Trading 8.9% Higher

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI)’s share price rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.06. Approximately 462,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 292,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

FRGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.19. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $121.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,045,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 79,327 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 56,321 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

