First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the bank on Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th.

First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $372.05 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $276.08 and a twelve month high of $542.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $407.42 and its 200 day moving average is $383.88.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $14.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $502.80 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. TheStreet upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

