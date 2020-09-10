First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Earns Hold Rating from Raymond James

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 575,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,854. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $785.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 299,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

