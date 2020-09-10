FirstBlood (1ST) One Day Volume Tops $399.00

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. FirstBlood has a market cap of $10.92 million and $399.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstBlood token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001239 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00046181 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006545 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.39 or 0.05180680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00036898 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00053455 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

1ST is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io . FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

