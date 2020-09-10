FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.40

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd (CVE:FLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 17000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The stock has a market cap of $16.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.18, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.91.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.06 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time aircraft intelligence and cockpit communications for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) installed on aircraft that captures and monitors functions from the aircraft and the black box, and provides voice and text messaging capabilities that enable pilots to communicate with ground support; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation on an aircraft.

