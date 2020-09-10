Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

Forsys Metals Corp (TSE:FSY) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.17. Forsys Metals shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 4,500 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29.

About Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY)

Forsys Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops uranium and gold mineral properties in Namibia, Africa. Its flagship project is Norasa, which comprises the Valencia project covering an area of 735.6 hectares located in the north-east of the town of Swakopmund in central-west Namibia; and the Namibplaas project located in the north east of Valencia.

