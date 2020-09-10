FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) rose 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $22.96. Approximately 1,949,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,313,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMCI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the second quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 80.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the second quarter worth about $29,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the second quarter worth about $179,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Merger II Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

