Frasers Group PLC (LON:FRAS) Insider Buys £11,320.92 in Stock

Frasers Group PLC (LON:FRAS) insider David Daly acquired 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £11,320.92 ($14,792.79).

David Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Frasers Group alerts:

On Monday, August 17th, David Daly sold 1,316 shares of Frasers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £3,776.92 ($4,935.21).

FRAS traded down GBX 6.30 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 353.10 ($4.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,693. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 19.09. Frasers Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 174.20 ($2.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 536.35 ($7.01). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 304.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 293.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported GBX 16.20 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 17.70 ($0.23) by GBX (1.50) (($0.02)).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

About Frasers Group

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, House of Fraser Retail, European Sports Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.