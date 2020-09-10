FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Price Up 11.9%

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)’s stock price rose 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 448,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 142,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

RAIL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.20 target price on shares of FreightCar America in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

The company has a market cap of $30.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $17.46 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 69.29% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. On average, analysts predict that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAIL. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in FreightCar America by 16.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 564,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 79,187 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FreightCar America by 73.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FreightCar America by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FreightCar America by 62.5% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FreightCar America Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.