Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd (LON:FCRM) Insider Buys £40,000 in Stock

Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd (LON:FCRM) insider Jonathan Turner bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,267.08).

LON FCRM opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.44) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.12. The stock has a market cap of $72.74 million and a PE ratio of 47.86. Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

About Fulcrum Utility Services

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Services, Gas Transportation, and Dunamis. It provides utility infrastructure and connections services, as well as gas transportation and meter asset management services; and engages in the pipeline business comprising the ownership of gas infrastructure assets and conveyance of gas through its gas transportation networks.

