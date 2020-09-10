G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.68 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 8.68%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.57. 4,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.74. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 2.52.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIII shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

