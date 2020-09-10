GameCredits (GAME) Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. GameCredits has a total market cap of $6.75 million and $43,092.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GameCredits has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000665 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,701,890 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

