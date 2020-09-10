General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in General Dynamics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,062,349,000 after buying an additional 2,180,725 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 594.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,563,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,415 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 22.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $618,966,000 after purchasing an additional 872,906 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 21.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,345,000 after purchasing an additional 808,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7,755.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 675,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,975,000 after purchasing an additional 667,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet cut shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.36.

GD stock traded down $3.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.58. 1,395,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $192.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

