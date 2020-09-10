General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) were up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.33 and last traded at $32.38. Approximately 51,860,633 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 15,606,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 758.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 246.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 29.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 714.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

