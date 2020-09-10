Genesis Metals (CVE:GIS) Trading 11.3% Higher

Shares of Genesis Metals Corp (CVE:GIS) traded up 11.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 425,778 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 237,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock has a market cap of $10.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.28.

Genesis Metals Company Profile (CVE:GIS)

Genesis Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Chevrier Gold deposit that consists of various contiguous mining claims located in Chibougamau, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Entourage Metals Ltd. and changed its name to Genesis Metals Corp.

