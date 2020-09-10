German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce sales of $50.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.20 million and the highest is $53.00 million. German American Bancorp. reported sales of $50.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will report full year sales of $201.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.50 million to $213.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $193.20 million, with estimates ranging from $187.80 million to $199.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp..

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million.

GABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. German American Bancorp. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in German American Bancorp. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in German American Bancorp. by 2.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in German American Bancorp. by 18.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in German American Bancorp. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in German American Bancorp. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,810. German American Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. German American Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

