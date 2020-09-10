Glazer Capital LLC Acquires 200,100 Shares of LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFNSU)

Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFNSU) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 557,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,100 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in LGL Systems Acquisition were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LGL Systems Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LGL Systems Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,511,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in LGL Systems Acquisition by 1,167.3% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 253,300 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in LGL Systems Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,525,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in LGL Systems Acquisition by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 370,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter.

DFNSU stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.45. 1,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,279. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on companies in the aerospace, defense, and communications industries.

