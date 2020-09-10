Glazer Capital LLC Acquires 9,634 Shares of Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 357,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 2.83% of Trident Acquisitions worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Trident Acquisitions by 7,774.9% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 910,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 899,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management sold 360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $3,916,800.00. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDAC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.77. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539. Trident Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $136.06 million, a PE ratio of -107.70 and a beta of -0.05.

About Trident Acquisitions

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

