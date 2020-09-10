Glazer Capital LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM) by 1,052.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,698 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 3.01% of KBL MERGER CORP/SH worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in KBL MERGER CORP/SH by 14.6% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

KBL MERGER CORP/SH stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.98. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77. KBL MERGER CORP/SH has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $11.50.

KBL Merger Corp. IV is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition, buyout, PIPES and secondaries investments. The firm seeks to invest in healthcare or the healthcare-related wellness industry. In healthcare services the firm seeks to invest in outpatient care, physician practices, behavioral health and payor services.

