Glazer Capital LLC Has $8.15 Million Stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its holdings in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,804 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of LogMeIn worth $8,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in LogMeIn by 3.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in LogMeIn by 719.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOGM shares. ValuEngine cut LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. LogMeIn currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.15.

LogMeIn stock remained flat at $$86.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,128. LogMeIn Inc has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.03, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.73.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $350.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

