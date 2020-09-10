Glazer Capital LLC Invests $37.40 Million in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 752,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,402,000. E*TRADE Financial comprises 2.6% of Glazer Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.34% of E*TRADE Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 164.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 98,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 46.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,129,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,909,000 after acquiring an additional 673,987 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 226.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,599,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $527,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,828.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETFC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.77.

NASDAQ ETFC traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.21. 152,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,675. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.63. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.24.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.03 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 28.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

